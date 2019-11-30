Australia vs Pakistan: Warner-Labuschagne create record for highest partnership in Day-Night Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne added 361 runs for the second wicket in Adelaide, which is the highest stand in a day-night Test.

Australia's David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne created the record for the highest partnership in a day-night Test. The duo achieved the feat during the second Test match at Adelaide against Pakistan. On Day 1, Warner and Labuschagne went past the previous record -- set by England's Alastair Cook and Joe Root (248) against West Indies in 2017.

Both the batsmen resumed with similar intensity on Day 2 before Shaheen Afridi ended the marathon partnership in the 84th over of the game, dismissing Labuschagne on 162.

The duo added 361 runs for the second wicket.

In the same over, Warner also reached his second career double century in Test cricket. The left-handed opener reached the three-figure mark in the previous Test in Brisbane as well.

Earlier, Australia lost Joe Burns cheaply (4) in the fourth over of the innings.

Steve Smith had joined Warner in the middle after the dismissal of Labuschagne.

Australia are leading the two-match series 1-0, having beaten Pakistan in the first Test by an innings and 5 runs.