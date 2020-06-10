Ashish Nehra battled pain to bounce back as white-ball master, says VVS Laxman

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2020 14:21 IST
VVS Laxman on Wednesday paid tribute to Ashish Nehra, saying the former left-arm pacer, despite having a fragile body, battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master.

"A fragile body suggested a brief pace-bowling career, but Ashish Nehra battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master," Laxman said in a tweet.

"Repeated comebacks from injury were rewarded with a World Cup winner's medal in 2011 and a fitting farewell aged 38," he added.

Nehra, who made his international debut in February 1999, played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is in which he scalped 44, 157 and 34 wickets respectively.

He still holds the record for registering best figures in a World Cup by an Indian bowler. During the 2003 World Cup, Nehra returned with figures of 6/23 against England in Durban.

Nehra bid adieu to international cricket in November 2017. He also played 88 IPL matches, in which he picked 106 wickets, with best figures of 4/10.

