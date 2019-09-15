Ashes | Former Australia captain slams Matthew Wade, Tim Paine for constant sledging

Image Source : AP Former Australia captain slams Matthew Wade, Tim Paine for constant sledging

England ended on top after day three of The Oval Test thanks to some quality batting from Joe Denly and Ben Stokes in particular. Naturally, the frustration got to Australia and in the end, there was plenty of banter and sledging around with Ben Stokes, David Warner, Tim Paine and Matthew Wade all being involved.

According to reports, Stokes called Warner a "f****ng p***k" while Paine addressed Stokes as "Bristol" -- a direct reference to the pub brawl involving the all-rounder in 2017.

However, it was Wade, who did most of the talking and on Saturday, he even forced the umpires to intervene but Paine brushed it off by saying that it was a part of the game.

"The incident - Joe Root and Matthew Wade were talking to each other - there was nothing in it at all. I think we've been fantastic, I think both sides have played this series in good spirit. It's competitive Test cricket and people are going to talk to each other.

"I don't know why it's such an issue - it's fine. They are grown men having a conversation, no-one is swearing, no-one is abusing anyone. It's Test match cricket, and I don't understand why so much is made of something so little, particularly given the standard of cricket being played. I think there's so much more to talk about," Paine said at the press conference after the day's play.

Lots of aggro on the field during that morning session and Stokes in particular not happy.



As he walked off he called David Warner "a fucking prick".#Ashes 👀 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) September 14, 2019

But, former Australia captain Ian Chappell was not particularly happy with how things went and said that umpires stopped such 'rubbish.'

"It's about time the bloody umpires intervened. Every time I read it's part of the game I think it's the greatest load of rubbish I've ever heard," he said on Sports Sunday.

"The batsman is entitled to peace and quiet when he's out there batting," he added.

Wade was even seen taking an aim at umpire Kumar Dharamsena after an appeal was turned down.

"If I'm a batsman, I'm not putting up with that. If the umpires don't step in and stop Matthew Wade, I'm going to bloody shut him up as a batsman," the 75-year-old said of Wade's antics.

But, in the end, the hosts went into stumps with a lead of 382 runs and two days in hand to bowl the visitors out and level the five-match series 2-2.