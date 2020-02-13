Image Source : MDSHAMI.11/INSTAGRAM India vs New Zealand: Anushka Sharma joins husband Virat Kohli on a long walk by Blue Springs

In a much deserving break ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Team India chose to spent some time at Blue Springs.

BCCI posted a couple of photos of Team India players enjoying and having fun during the break they got and looked refreshed in the images.

Pacer Mohammed Shami took to social media to share the photo and in the post, he is accompanied by Navdeep Saini, skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

Shami captioned the image: "Blue springs Pututuru #TeamIndia #newzealand #naturephotography"

A long walk by the Blue Springs and a whole lot of fun with the team mates, that's how #TeamIndia spent the day off ahead of the Test series. pic.twitter.com/TPmIisqW8v — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2020

This is not the first time Anushka was seen accompanying his husband Virat on an overseas tour as she was by his side during 2019 World Cup, Australia and West Indies last tour.

Team India got a break after playing T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. In the T20I series, visitors had a dominant run with 5-0 clean sweep over New Zealand but in the ODIs the tables turned as the hosts did the same to India with a 3-0 whitewash.

Team India will be playing a three-day practice game against New Zealand XI beginning Friday at the Seddon Park.

The two-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship and both teams will be ready to give their all to get the crucial points.

The Virat Kohli-led side, who are at the top of the World Test Championship table with 360 points, will resume their campaign against New Zealand, who are at the sixth spot with 60 points. The Kiwis had lost their last Test series in Australia where they were whitewashed in the three-match rubber.