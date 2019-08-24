Ambati Rayudu hints at U-Turn from international retirement, will play in IPL next year

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has revealed that he will definitely be playing for CSK in the IPL, and also talked about his international future.

Following the snub from the World Cup squad selection even after injuries to the initially-selected 15-member side, Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from cricket.

However, the Indian batsman, who was famously touted for the number 4 spot in the side’s batting lineup, could make a sensation U-Turn from his retirement.

In an interview with SportStar, Rayudu revealed that he was disappointed with the snub for the World Cup squad, but is eager to make a return to cricket.

“(It was) Not really an emotional decision. No. I mean I had worked a lot for the World Cup for four to five years. Obviously, you will be a bit disappointed,” said Rayudu.

“But I had thought maybe it was time, not because it was rejection or emotion, but you work towards something and maybe then you want something else.”

Rayudu further said that he wants to play white-ball cricket, and confirmed that he will play for Chennai Super Kings next year.

“I haven’t thought much but I would prepare well to come back to white-ball cricket as soon as possible. I love the game, obviously. See ambition and targets are one thing but it still is the game I love. It is about playing cricket.

“I am very happy that CSK has always been very supportive. I would be really happy to prepare well for the IPL and represent CSK. Definitely, I would be playing the IPL.”

On being asked if he would be available for the Indian team, he said, ““Of course, who will say no to India?”