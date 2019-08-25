Image Source : AP IMAGE 1st Test: Ajinkya Rahane breaks 'jinx' to score 10th Test century after 29 innings

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya finally broke the 'jinx' and scored his 10th Test century against West Indies on Day 4 of the first Test match in Antigua.

Rahane, who missed his century in the first innings (80) hits 5 fours in his 102-run marathon innings in 242 balls before Shanon Gabriel dismissed him.

The 31-year-old ended his 29-innings century-less draught and put India in a dominating show in the opening Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

During the fighting knock, Rahane stitched 106 runs for the 4th wicket with skipper Virat Kohli, who departed early on Day 4 without adding run on his yesterday's score 51.

After Kohli's departure, Rahane didn't back down and was involved with another excellent partnership alongside young Hanuma Vihar. The duo shared 135-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Earlier on Day 3, Opener Mayank Agarwal (16) was the first wicket to fall for India in the second innings, trapped by Chase in the 14th over although TV replays showed the ball was missing the leg stump but the batsman didn't go for review ion Saturday.

After Agarwal's departure, KL Rahul (38) and Chesteshwar Pujara (25) added 43 runs for the second wicket to take India forward.

Rahul, however, gave away his wicket, bowled by Chase. He went across his stumps while going for a sweep, only to expose all the three stumps and the West Indian spinner stuck as the batsman failed to connect the ball.

While Kohli declared Indian innings on 343/6 when Hanuma Vihar departed on 93 missing his maiden Test hundred. West Indies need 419 runs in the second innings to take a 1-0 lead in two-match series.