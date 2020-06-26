Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A Pakistan fan was abusing us and we couldn't react: Vijay Shankar reveals ridiculous incident from 2019 WC

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar opened up on his incident of India vs Pakistan clash in cricket. Shankar, who was part of India's squad during 2019 World Cup, revealed that a Pakistan fan abused him and other teammates before the clash, when they were out for a coffee.

In conversation with Bharat Army in their podcast, Shankar also said that the Indian player didn't react because the fan, who was abusing them also recorded everything at the same time.

"Few of us players had gone out for coffee one day before the game when a Pakistan fan came up to us and he was literally abusing us. So that was my first experience of an India-Pakistan game," Shankar said on the Bharat Army Podcast.

"We just had to take it. He was abusing us and recording everything, so we couldn't react. All we could do was sit and watch what he was doing," Shankar added.

Earlier, Shankar opened up on the golden opportunity during World Cup squad and he admitted that Afghanistan game ended up being a missed chance.

"I missed out on two opportunities and one was against Afghanistan (he scored 29). Against West Indies, I got a good delivery. Before that I had successive 40 plus scores against New Zealand in a tough game and against Australia. Had I converted even one start into a big knock, it would have been a different story," he told PTI.

The lanky all-rounder last played for India in the 2019 World Cup clash against West Indies, after that he got injured in the net session and was ruled out of the tournament. After recovering from the injury, Shankar didn't find his place back in the senior team.

