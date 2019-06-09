2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli asks fans not to 'boo' or insult Steve Smith but applaud him; see video

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Team India skipper Virat Kohli made a classy statement when Indian fans were booing and insulting Australia's Steve Smith during Match 14 of the ongoing World Cup between India and Australia at the Oval, London on Sunday.

During the match, Smith as sent to field at the deep near the boundary line at the Vauxhall end and the Indian contingent present in the stands started booing him and calling him a cheater. Immediately, Kohli turns to the stand and gestures them to clap for Smith.

Kohli asking the crowd to cheer Steve Smith.

Smith, who was banned for one year on charges of ball tampering, has so far received hostile reception from the English crowd.

However, it was a bit weird as the capacity Indian crowd started with "cheater, cheater" boos as soon as he took strike.

But what was heartening to see was rival captain Virat Kohli coming to his rescue when India were batting.

Just after Hardik Pandya got out and Mahendra Singh Dhoni was about to enter the ground, Smith moved towards third man area and immediately the booing started.

Sensing Smith's discomfort on being booed, Kohli gestured the crowd to stop booing the former Australia captain and instead cheer him. The booing stopped immediately