2019 World Cup: Suspension looms over Virat Kohli after animated argument with umpires in Bangladesh clash

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suspension looms over Virat Kohli after 'animated argument' with umpires in Bangladesh clash

India captain Virat Kohli could be starting at a suspension if he gets into further arguments with umpires after another animated chat with the officials during the Bangladesh game at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Kohli, who was already fined and handed a demerit point for protesting a DRS decision during the game against Afghanistan, was again seen confronting the umpires during the game against Bangladesh after India lost their review against Soumya Sarkar.

In the second ball of the 11th over, Mohammed Shami struck Soumya on the pads and there was a huge appeal for a LBW but on-field umpire Marais Erasmus ruled it not-out. Kohli reviewed the decision and after a long hard look, Third umpire Aleem Dar decided there was an inside edge and did not go past 'Ultraedge' to check ball-tracking. Kohli immediately rushed towards the umpires and an argument with the on-field umpires broke out. However, it subsided and the match went ahead.

Kohli was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for excessive appealing against Afghanistan and that was his second offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016. The 30-year-old now has 2 demerit points -- one for the Afghanistan game and a during the Test match against South Africa in January 2018.

According to rules, if a player reaches four demerit points in a 24-month period, they are converted to suspension points. Two of such points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs/T20Is -- whichever comes first.

Therefore, too much fuss in the next few games could lead to a suspension and it could well be during the World Cup and India could lose their captain if they reach the final.

However, until now, there have been no indication of ICC reprimanding Kohli for his actions against Bangladesh.