2019 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan slams his second ton of tournament, Liton Das remains unbeaten on 94

Bangladesh achieved the second highest run chase in the World Cup history and pushed the West Indies close to elimination in a comfortable seven-wicket victory, courtesy of Shakib Al Hasan's unbeaten 124 and Liton Das's unbeaten 94.

When the West Indies surged to post 321/8, it knew every team making 300-plus batting first had won in this World Cup. Eight times out of eight.

But Bangladesh treated the fact like fluff on a shirt, flicking it off, as it reached 322/3 to win with 51 balls to spare.

Shakib starred in the comeback with 124 not out, his second successive century in the tournament, and Liton Das added 94 not out in his World Cup debut. They combined for an unbeaten 189 in 22.3 overs.

This is Bangladesh's best 4th wicket partnership in World Cup matches and is also the highest stand in the 2019 World Cup.

This is Bangladesh's second precious win in five matches, which lifted them into the top half of the standings after an extrodanry run chase in Taunton.

The deflated West Indies, however, dropped to one win in five, and a hard road ahead against New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to reach the semifinals for the time in 23 years.