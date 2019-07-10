2019 World Cup: 'Bits and pieces' to all-round show! Ravindra Jadeja shuts critics on big stage

Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja

Ever since former India cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar called Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces player', the all-rounder put on quite a show in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals clash between India and New Zealand on Wednesday in Manchester.

From a direct run-out to an insane catch, to a bludgeoning 77 of 59 balls, Jadeja proved why he belongs in the Indian team. When Team India had no hope in the 240-run chase after the Kiwi quicks removed the top order within the first three overs, it was Jadeja who stood up and set the pace. Along with former captain MS Dhoni, where the duo put on a century stand for the sixth wicket. (IND vs NZ Scorecard)

However, with the mounting pressure on both sides in the chase with four overs remaining, Boult got the better of the Saurashtrian all-rounder. Jadeja hit 77 of 59 balls which included 4 fours and 4 sixes.

After Jadeja was dismissed, the world's pressure was on MS Dhoni's shoulders once again to guide India to victory, but the former captain was dismissed on 50 by an excellent throw by Martin Guptill to run-out Dhoni. From there on, New Zealand cleaned house and went on to book a second straight final berth, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final between England and Australia.

India's campaign is officially over and the underdogs prevailed victorious over 'favourites' of the tournament. Along with the clash, it could also be the last ODI match Dhoni could have played.

However, if it was anyone who kept the hopes of a billion alive, it was Jadeja. There is no denying that the all-rounder anchored India to a score where there was a possible win.