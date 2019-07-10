India vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup 1st Semi-final, Live Updates: Bhuvneshwar, Jadeja jolt NZ

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup 1st Semi-final, Live Updates: Dark skies and rain hover on reserve day

2019 WORLD CUP 1ST SEMI-FINAL, INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND: LIVE UPDATES FROM MANCHESTER

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND, 2019 WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL 1: NZ 225/6 (48 overs) VS IND IN MANCHESTER

Rain and bad weather stopped play in the first semifinal between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday with the Kiwi scoreboard reading 211/5 after 46.1 overs in Manchester. New Zealand will resume their innings on Wednesday on the same score with 23 balls of their innings still remaining. Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 67 off 85 balls when the umpires decided the players needed to head back to the pavilion. The reserve day will be a continuation, not a restart. Any advantage earned on the scheduled day will be carried through to the reserve day. A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner. If the semifinal doesn't reach a result even after the scheduled day and the reserve day, the higher placed team from the league stage will progress to the final, which in this case will be India. Follow live scores and ball-by-ball update of the IND vs NZ semis here at indiatvnews.com

15.13 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mitchell Santner, FOUR!



15.11 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tom Latham, OUT! Latham holes out! It's Jadeja once again. You just cannot keep this man out of this game. Bhuvneshwar serves a fuller ball around off, Latham looks to heave it over mid-wicket fence. Jadeja who is standing a few inches inside the rope, judges it well and takes it over his head and maintains his balance. Two in two for India and a mega finish looks difficult now for New Zealand.



15.10 IST: Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor, OUT! Taylor is short! Brilliance, absolutely brilliance from Jadeja. He hits the stumps a number of times from inside the ring but doing it from so far out, amazing. A slower one on middle, Taylor works it through square leg and the batters run the first one quickly. They go for the second. Jadeja runs in from the deep, picks the ball up and scores a direct hit at the striker's end. The Indians appeal, they are actually celebrating and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that Taylor is short. A very good innings from him comes to an end. New Zealand would have wanted him to stay out there till the end but a piece of brilliance has got rid of him.

15.03 IST: Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end



15.01 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tom Latham, A dot! Gold dust at this stage! A yorker outside off, nothing you can do with that. Latham looks to jam it out but fails to do so.



15.00 IST: The Indian players are out in the middle and are about to take their positions in the field. New Zealand's overnight batting duo of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham stride out to resume their innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will complete the remaining 5 balls of his 9th over.



14.55 IST: Players are out in the middle and we are all set to start from where we left off yesterday.



14.45 IST: Canvas for the day and looks like it is a damp surface with loads of moisture on it. Batting second won't be easy for India but a total below 250 should be quite chaseable on this wicket.





🤦‍♂️ Shaky first touch from Kohli

💥 'Ave it from Pant

👐 Safe hands from Dhoni



India might not have been taking their ⚽ warm-ups all that seriously!#INDvNZ | #CWC19 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3b09swTHvK — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019

We're back here at Old Trafford for the semi-final against New Zealand who will resume their innings on 211/5 in 46.1 overs.



Updates - https://t.co/NixsoE7TCH #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/zSgEOYUKn0 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2019

Bits of blue breaking through as we hop on the bus for round two! Old Trafford, we’re coming for you ➡️



Taylor 67* | Latham 3* | 46.1 overs#INDvNZ #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19

📲 | https://t.co/aU5ayqheAz pic.twitter.com/RlLFM46heT — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 10, 2019

#CWC19: Weather continues to be cloudy at Old Trafford in Manchester, India- New Zealand semi-final is scheduled to resume later today. New Zealand are at 211/5 in 46.1 overs, India yet to bat. pic.twitter.com/XZTDCd0d4z — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

211 on board. Five wickets in hand. 23 balls remaining. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham at the crease.

How much will New Zealand finish with in #CWC19 today?#BackTheBlackcaps pic.twitter.com/CdwvESaakk — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019

India players are enjoying a bit of football before the start of play as usual and Virat Kohli , who says is good with the ball in his feet, is not quite up to the mark here. A very bad first touch from the Indian captain. But, all's good as long as he is hitting them sweet with the bat.35 minutes for play to resume in Manchester. The players are out in the middle and practicing. India will have 23 balls to bowl and New Zealand will be eying a score above 230.It has stopped raining in Manchester and the game should start on time. India will aim to keep the damage minimal and restrict New Zealand to under 230 and then chase it down. However, overcast conditions may suit New Zealand and there will be swing at offer for the Kiwi pacers.What will it be like in the end?

India have the chance to press home their advantage against New Zealand when the match restarts but New Zealand will be hanging tight after looking at the weather in Manchester. [Read full story here]

12.45: Manchester Weather Updates: Light showers hit Manchester. Follow live updates here



Brief preview: The 1st semi-final of the 2019 World Cup between India and New Zealand moved into a reserve day after persistent rain forced the umpires to call off the game on Tuesday and resume play on Wednesday. Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 67 — the same score made by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson — and was starting to get on top of India's bowlers for the first time before forecasted showers arrived over the Manchester ground at 2 PM local time and the Black Caps were forced to walk off the field with their score on 211/5 from 46.1 overs. [Read full preview here]