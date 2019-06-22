2019 World Cup: Pakistan fan who fat-shamed Sarfaraz Ahmed issues video-apology | WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER The fan shot a selfie-video in which he fat-shamed Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was out with his family at the time.

On Friday, a video of an unidentified Pakistani man fat-shaming Sarfaraz Ahmed went viral, resulting in significant criticism for the fan. He took a selfie-video with Sarfaraz Ahmed, keeping the Pakistan captain under the pretence that he wants a picture with him.

However, he began to fat-shame Sarfaraz, who was out with his family at the time.

The video soon went viral, and people of both India and Pakistan, as well as cricket fans around the world, came in unison to support Sarfaraz, and criticised the offender for his ill-behaviour.

Celebrities also took notice of the video and voiced their criticism for the Pakistan fan.

Every captain in history has lost an important match. #SarfarazAhmed doesn’t deserve this. This is harassment... for heaven’s sake he is with his child. https://t.co/JU8YFKMPyg — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 22, 2019

This is getting absurd to the core of its existence.. If you had a laugh over this then you’re mentally sick! @SarfarazA_54 May Allah be with you! Go out and show the world what you’re made of! #CWC19 https://t.co/wv8IyouRgt — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) June 21, 2019

This sort of behaviour is extremely unacceptable. @SarfarazA_54 represents his country. Because they lost a match that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve respect. At the end it’s just a game only. Trolling someone is easy but representing your country is not everyone’s cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/N0MJ7iHKFY — Ritika (@ritika_ok) June 22, 2019

Being an Indian this video doesn't entertain me at all neither this will entertain any cricket lover.This young man in the video thinks he's doing a cool stuff but in reality his stupidity shows how big loser he is..Body Shaming and disrespting your captain isn't cool.

Support em — Social Robinhood (@wayalkhan) June 21, 2019

The fan, however, has seemingly realised his mistake and issued an apology to Sarfaraz Ahmed, as well as the people of Pakistan.

Here's the video:

In the video, the offender insisted that he didn't know how the video was posted on the social media, as he deleted the footage after Sarfaraz Ahmed confronted him.

"I was telling something to the Pakistani captain, which is not correct. I apologise to everyone, who was offended with the incident, I had never uploaded that video," said the fan.