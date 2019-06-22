Saturday, June 22, 2019
     
2019 World Cup: Pakistan fan who fat-shamed Sarfaraz Ahmed issues video-apology | WATCH

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2019 12:19 IST
On Friday, a video of an unidentified Pakistani man fat-shaming Sarfaraz Ahmed went viral, resulting in significant criticism for the fan. He took a selfie-video with Sarfaraz Ahmed, keeping the Pakistan captain under the pretence that he wants a picture with him.

However, he began to fat-shame Sarfaraz, who was out with his family at the time.

The video soon went viral, and people of both India and Pakistan, as well as cricket fans around the world, came in unison to support Sarfaraz, and criticised the offender for his ill-behaviour.

Celebrities also took notice of the video and voiced their criticism for the Pakistan fan.

The fan, however, has seemingly realised his mistake and issued an apology to Sarfaraz Ahmed, as well as the people of Pakistan.

Here's the video:

In the video, the offender insisted that he didn't know how the video was posted on the social media, as he deleted the footage after Sarfaraz Ahmed confronted him.

"I was telling something to the Pakistani captain, which is not correct. I apologise to everyone, who was offended with the incident, I had never uploaded that video," said the fan.

