2019 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Pakistan fan arrives on horseback ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Image Source : TWITTER Old Trafford was full of colours ahead of the clash between India and Pakistan, but one fan took the excitement to a different level altogether.

Of the many colourful scenes on display ahead of the India-Pakistan World Cup clash on Sunday, one that caught everyone's attention was a fan riding a horse to the Old Trafford Cricket Ground here.

As India and Pakistan got ready to lock horns in an ever-marquee clash, fans thronged the stadium, their loyalties firmly in place for their respective nations.

What really stood out, though, was a man dressed in white clothes, riding a white horse to the venue.

"This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match," the ICC's official World Cup handle tweeted with a video.

This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match 😂 #CWC19 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cuzg1jVSWU — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019

Earlier, India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma reached the three-figure mark in the game, scoring his 24th ODI century.

This was Rohit's second century against Pakistan with the first coming at UAE during the 2018 Asia Cup last year. Rohit's century was also the second against Pakistan by any Indian in a World Cup, Kohli was the one to do so in the 2015 World Cup in Adelaide when he smashed 107 off 126 balls in a match that India won by 76 runs.