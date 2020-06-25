'Thank you Kapil Dev, deeply indebted': Indian cricket fraternity pays tribute to 'Class of 83'

Thursday, June 25, 2020
     
The Indian cricket fraternity paid tribute to Kapil Dev and co. as June 25 marked the 37th anniversary of India's 1983 World Cup triumph.

New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2020 12:34 IST
Today marks the 37th anniversary of India's first cricket world cup victory. The side, led by Kapil Dev, secured a stunning victory over defending champions West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. The Windies had been the champions of the tournament since its inception in 1975, lifting the trophy twice.

Batting first, India scored 183 runs with Srikkanth top-scoring in the innings (38). The target seemed achievable for West Indies but Indian bowlers rose to the occasion, taking wickets at regular intervals to trigger an eventual Windies collapse.

The defending champions were bowled out on 140, thanks to an all-round show from the bowlers. While Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath took three wickets each, Balwinder Sandhu took two, while captain Kapil Dev and Roger Binny scalped one-each.

The win marked the rise of Indian cricket and inspired a generation of Indians to take up the bat. Many Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid among others term the 1983 World Cup win as a key moment in their childhood which inspired them to take up the sport.

As the fans celebrate the 37th anniversary of the victory, the cricket fraternity also looks back on a glorious day at Lord's.

37 years to a day that will never be forgotten

