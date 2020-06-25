'Thank you Kapil Dev, deeply indebted': Indian cricket fraternity pays tribute to 'Class of 83'

Image Source : TWITTER/KRISSRIKKANTH The Indian cricket fraternity paid tribute to Kapil Dev and co. as June 25 marked the 37th anniversary of India's 1983 World Cup triumph.

Today marks the 37th anniversary of India's first cricket world cup victory. The side, led by Kapil Dev, secured a stunning victory over defending champions West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. The Windies had been the champions of the tournament since its inception in 1975, lifting the trophy twice.

Batting first, India scored 183 runs with Srikkanth top-scoring in the innings (38). The target seemed achievable for West Indies but Indian bowlers rose to the occasion, taking wickets at regular intervals to trigger an eventual Windies collapse.

The defending champions were bowled out on 140, thanks to an all-round show from the bowlers. While Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath took three wickets each, Balwinder Sandhu took two, while captain Kapil Dev and Roger Binny scalped one-each.

The win marked the rise of Indian cricket and inspired a generation of Indians to take up the bat. Many Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid among others term the 1983 World Cup win as a key moment in their childhood which inspired them to take up the sport.

As the fans celebrate the 37th anniversary of the victory, the cricket fraternity also looks back on a glorious day at Lord's.

37 years today since the historic day at Lords when Kapil Paaji lifted the 1983 World Cup. As a 9 year old, it inspired me to dream big and enhanced my love for the game. Incredible day which inspired a whole generation. Thank you Team 83. pic.twitter.com/mjCKBmHpGk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 25, 2020

What a day that was. A dream come true.

Koi lauta de mere Beete hue din.

25th June, 1983 when we won the #CricketWorldCup83 for the very first time.@therealkapildev @RaviShastriOfc @SGanguly99 @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @BCCI @sardesairajdeep

Photo 25 years later at Lords pic.twitter.com/ibMsRUdPrf — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 25, 2020

Today 37 years ago, changed the cricketing landscape in India. Thank you @therealkapildev and team for making the game a career for many of us today. Deeply indebted🙏🙏🙏 — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 25, 2020

One of the most important events in the History of Indian Cricket



This win inspired India's future generations to dream big!

37 years to this glory of #WorldCup1983 @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/ZkQcej6wUD — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 25, 2020

June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG pic.twitter.com/hoyEobpuwL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 25, 2020

