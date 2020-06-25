'Thank you Kapil Dev, deeply indebted': Indian cricket fraternity pays tribute to 'Class of 83'

Today marks the 37th anniversary of India's first cricket world cup victory. The side, led by Kapil Dev, secured a stunning victory over defending champions West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. The Windies had been the champions of the tournament since its inception in 1975, lifting the trophy twice.
Batting first, India scored 183 runs with Srikkanth top-scoring in the innings (38). The target seemed achievable for West Indies but Indian bowlers rose to the occasion, taking wickets at regular intervals to trigger an eventual Windies collapse.
The defending champions were bowled out on 140, thanks to an all-round show from the bowlers. While Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath took three wickets each, Balwinder Sandhu took two, while captain Kapil Dev and Roger Binny scalped one-each.
The win marked the rise of Indian cricket and inspired a generation of Indians to take up the bat. Many Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid among others term the 1983 World Cup win as a key moment in their childhood which inspired them to take up the sport.
As the fans celebrate the 37th anniversary of the victory, the cricket fraternity also looks back on a glorious day at Lord's.
#ThisDayThatYear On 25th June in 1983, we believed and we became – World Champions and changed the face of #Cricket in #India once and for all. @therealkapildev @ICC @cricketworldcup 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ixh9Lkauqm— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 25, 2020
📅 #OnThisDay in 1983, 📍 Lord's - History created! #TeamIndia led by @therealkapildev won the World Cup after beating the mighty West Indies 🏆#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fKfhICVs5R— BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2020
37 years today since the historic day at Lords when Kapil Paaji lifted the 1983 World Cup. As a 9 year old, it inspired me to dream big and enhanced my love for the game. Incredible day which inspired a whole generation. Thank you Team 83. pic.twitter.com/mjCKBmHpGk— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 25, 2020
What a day that was. A dream come true.— Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 25, 2020
Koi lauta de mere Beete hue din.
25th June, 1983 when we won the #CricketWorldCup83 for the very first time.@therealkapildev @RaviShastriOfc @SGanguly99 @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @BCCI @sardesairajdeep
Photo 25 years later at Lords pic.twitter.com/ibMsRUdPrf
Class of 83 .— Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) June 25, 2020
37 years and still counting !!
25th june 1983 .@therealkapildev @KirtiAzaad @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/u7ChMHVuS4
Today 37 years ago, changed the cricketing landscape in India. Thank you @therealkapildev and team for making the game a career for many of us today. Deeply indebted🙏🙏🙏— Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 25, 2020
One of the most important events in the History of Indian Cricket— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 25, 2020
This win inspired India's future generations to dream big!
37 years to this glory of #WorldCup1983 @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/ZkQcej6wUD
June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG pic.twitter.com/hoyEobpuwL— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 25, 2020