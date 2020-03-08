Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
184/4: Australia post highest score in history of T20 World Cup finals

Australia scored the highest team total in the history of T20 World Cup finals as they posted 184/4 against India in Melbourne.

New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2020 14:06 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored blistering half-centuries as Australia posted a challenging 184/4 in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the MCG here on Sunday.

The score is also the highest team total in the history of the T20 World Cup. West Indies' men's team held the record previously, when Carlos Brathwaite's last-over heroics led the Windies side to a memorable victory in the final against England. 

The Windies scored 161/6 in 19.4 overs.

Opting to bat, Healy blasted 75 off 39 balls studded with seven fours and five maximums while Mooney remained unbeaten on 78.

Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers taking two wickets for 38 runs in four overs.

Brief Score:

Australia: 184 for 4 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 78, (Alyssa Healy 75; Deepti Sharma -2/38

(With inputs from PTI)

