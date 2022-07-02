World UFO Day 2022: History, Significance, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AP In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 photo, Bill Wolf, who crafted a spaceship onto the chassis of a 1976 Chevrolet Camaro in the 1980's, makes his way past the whimsical creation which resides on his property near Belleville, Wis. Comprised of metal panels salvaged from old washing machines and dryers, the drivable vehicle was made for the early days of the village's annual UFO Day gathering.

World UFO Day 2022: Unidentified flying objects or UFOs have always been a subject of interest among people, so much so, that there is an entire day dedicated to them called UFO Day, which is celebrated every year on July 2. While UFOs are still believed to be a hoax by some, others completely believe in their existence, and the concept has been a matter of discussion for a long time. A UFO is supposed to be a special aircraft on which aliens or extraterrestrial beings travel to the earth. On UFO Day, people usually indulge in sky-watching activities to look out for these objects.

History and clash of dates

Earlier, there was debate around what day to celebrate as UFO Day, as there was confusion between June 24 and July 2. However, World UFO Day Organization (WUFODO) declared 2 July to be the official World UFO day in order to avoid any confusion. June 24 is the date that reporter Kenneth Arnold wrote is generally considered to be the first widely reported UFO in the United States while July 2 is related to the 1947 UFO crash in Roswell. The first World UFO Day was celebrated in 2001 by UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan. Observing this day encourages governments to make their knowledge about the UFO sightings public. World UFO Day is celebrated by indulging in extensive discussions and getting into conversations about how and why humans are not the only beings in the Universe.

Significance

World UFO Day is celebrated annually on July 2 to spread awareness about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and the existence of extra-terrestrial (ETs) beings. On this day, people gather in groups hoping to spot UFOs. People get ready with their telescopes, transmitters, communicators, Citizens band radio (CB radio), binoculars, and even microscopes in order to spot UFOs. The day is celebrated with an aim to raise awareness about the undoubted existence of UFOs, and also the intelligent beings from outer space.