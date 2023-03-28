Missed last week's planetary hangout? Keep an eye on sky as 5 planets will align near Moon today

Follow us on Image Source : @NASA/TWITTER Planetary hangout

If you missed last week's astonishing arrangement of planets, keep an eye on the sky today for a chance to see a planetary hangout. According to NASA, at least five planets — Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars — will line up near the moon on Tuesday after sunset.

When will the planet's parade be visible?

The best day to catch the whole group is Tuesday. You’ll want to look to the western horizon right after sunset, said NASA astronomer Bill Cooke.

The planets will stretch from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky. But don’t be late: Mercury and Jupiter will quickly dip below the horizon around half an hour after sunset.

The five-planet spread can be seen from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies and a view of the west.

“That’s the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn’t take much,” Cooke said.

Binoculars needed or naked eye is enough?

According to scientists, it may be possible a person needs special glasses for sight. Jupiter, Venus and Mars will all be pretty easy to see since they shine brightly, Cooke said. Venus will be one of the brightest things in the sky, and Mars will be hanging out near the moon with a reddish glow. Mercury and Uranus could be trickier to spot, since they will be dimmer. You’ll probably need to grab a pair of binoculars.

If you’re a “planet collector,” it’s a rare chance to spot Uranus, which usually isn’t visible, Cooke said. Look out for its green glow just above Venus.

Are the phenomena rare or frequent?

Different numbers and groups of planets line up in the sky from time to time. There was a five-planet lineup last summer and there’s another one in June, with a slightly different makeup.

This kind of alignment happens when the planets’ orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective, Cooke said.

