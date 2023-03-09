US hands over NASA-ISRO developed satellite 'NISAR' to Indian space agency

Follow us on Image Source : ANI US hands over satellite to NASA

NISAR, an earth observation satellite jointly developed by NASA and ISRO was handed over to the Indian space agency by the US Air Force on Wednesday.

A US Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying the NASA-ISRO synthetic aperture radar (NISAR) landed in Bengaluru, the US Consulate in Chennai said.

Joint venture

The satellite is an outcome of a collaboration between the American space agency NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Utility of NISAR

NISAR will be used by ISRO for a variety of purposes including agricultural mapping, and landslide-prone areas.

“Touchdown in Bengaluru! @ISRO receives NISAR (@NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) on a @USAirforce C-17 from @NASAJPL in California, setting the stage for final integration of the Earth observation satellite, a true symbol of #USIndia civil space collaboration. #USIndiaTogether,” the US Consulate General, Chennai tweeted.

When will be launched?

The satellite is expected to be launched in 2024 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, into a near-polar orbit.

