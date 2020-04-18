NASA to launch first American astronauts to space station since 2011

Image Source : NASA On May 27, NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil

NASA is set to launch American astronauts on an American rocket from American soil to the International Space Station. The mission comes as a part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and is set for May 27, this year. According to the American space agency, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:32 p.m. EDT May 27, from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. Both the astronauts will fly for an extended stay at the space station for the Demo-2 mission. However, the specific duration of the mission is to be determined.

As the final flight test for SpaceX, this mission will validate the company’s crew transportation system, including the launch pad, rocket, spacecraft, and operational capabilities, NASA said. This also will be the first time NASA astronauts will test the spacecraft systems in orbit.

About both the astronauts, NASA said Behnken and Hurley were among the first astronauts to begin working and training on SpaceX’s next-generation human space vehicle. They were selected for their extensive test pilot and flight experience, including several missions on the space shuttle.

Lifting off from Launch Pad 39A atop a specially instrumented Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon will accelerate its two passengers to approximately 17,000 mph and put it on an intercept course with the International Space Station.

Once in orbit, the crew and SpaceX mission control will verify the spacecraft is performing as intended by testing the environmental control system, the displays and control system and the maneuvering thrusters, among other things.

In about 24 hours, Crew Dragon will be in a position to rendezvous and dock with the space station.

The spacecraft is designed to do this autonomously but astronauts aboard the spacecraft and the station will be diligently monitoring approach and docking and can take control of the spacecraft if necessary, NASA said.

Behnken and Hurley will then be welcomed aboard the station and will become members of the Expedition 63 crew. They will perform tests on Crew Dragon in addition to conducting research and other tasks with the space station crew.

Although the Crew Dragon being used for this flight test can stay in orbit about 110 days, the specific mission duration will be determined once on station based on the readiness of the next commercial crew launch.

The operational Crew Dragon spacecraft will be capable of staying in orbit for at least 210 days as a NASA requirement.

Upon conclusion of the mission, Crew Dragon will autonomously undock with the two astronauts on board, depart the space station and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

Upon splashdown just off Florida’s Atlantic Coast, the crew will be picked up at sea by SpaceX’s Go Navigator recovery vessel and return to Cape Canaveral.

The Demo-2 mission will be the final major step before NASA’s Commercial Crew Program certifies Crew Dragon for operational, long-duration missions to the space station, the space agency said.

This certification and regular operation of Crew Dragon will enable NASA to continue the important research and technology investigations taking place onboard the station, which benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration of the Moon and Mars starting with the agency’s Artemis program, which will land the first woman and the next man on the lunar surface in 2024.

Also Read | Scientists reveal planet 'most similar to Earth' found by NASA's Kepler

Also Read | NASA measures wind speed on a brown dwarf​

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage