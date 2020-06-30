Image Source : PIXABAY Lunar Eclipse 2020: All you need to know about Chandra Grahan on July 5

Lunar Eclipse 2020: The year 2020 has already witnessed two penumbral lunar eclipses so far. The third penumbral eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year is all set to take place on 5 July. On January 10, the very first lunar eclipse occurred and on June 5 the second lunar eclipse of the year took place.

When does a Lunar Eclipse occur

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the earth moves between the sun and the moon. When this happens, the earth blocks the sunlight that normally is reflected by the moon. Instead of the light reaching the moon's surface, the earth's shadow falls on it.

When does a penumbral eclipse occur

A penumbral eclipse creates only a dark shading on the moon’s face. If the moon passes through the dark central shadow of the earth, which is also called the umbra, a partial or total lunar eclipse occurs. However, if the celestial body passes through the penumbra or the outer part of the shadow, a penumbral eclipse occurs.

Will the Lunar Eclipse of July 5th be visible from India?

No, the lunar eclipse of July 5th will not be visible from India because it would be bright sunshine in India at that time of the day. The Lunar Eclipse will be visible from all Latin American countries, North American countries like the USA, Mexico, Canada, Cuba etc. Western European countries like UK, Spain, Germany, Italy and most of the African countries.

What Time is the Lunar Eclipse on July 5th?

The Lunar Eclipse will take place on the night of 4th and 5th July. In India, it would be morning of July 5th between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. The eclipse will last for 2 hours and 45 mins.

Event Time in India Visibility in India Penumbral Eclipse begins 5 Jul, 08:37:23 No, below the horizon Maximum Eclipse 5 Jul, 09:59:51 No, below the horizon Penumbral Eclipse ends 5 Jul, 11:22:21 No, below the horizon

Where can you see the eclipse?

Several live streams will run on YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms where the Lunar Eclipse of July 5th will be clearly visible. You can log on to these websites and witness the lunar eclipse.

