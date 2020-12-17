Image Source : INDIA TV ISRO launches PSLV-C50 from Sriharikota, vehicle lifts off successfully

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday launched communication satellite CMS-O1 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. Dr. K Sivan, chairman of the space agency, said that the PSLV-C50 successfully injected CMS-01 communication satellite precisely in predefined orbit. "Satellite is functioning very well & will be placed in a specified slot in another 4 days. Teams worked very well & safely under COVID19 -pandemic situation," he said.

CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum. The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. CMS-01 is the 42nd Communication Satellite of India.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors). This is the 77th launch vehicle mission from SSDC SHAR, Sriharikota.

