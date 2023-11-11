Earth records its hottest 12-month stretch due to climate change: US study

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A new study in the US has found that the Earth recorded its hottest 12-month stretch, news agency ANI reported citing CBS News which is the news division of the American television and radio service CBS. According to a report from the Climate Central, the planet witnessed nearly 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit above average between November 2022 and October 2023. According to the report, a large population of the world, 90 per cent and 49 per cent in the US, experienced at least 10 days of temperatures very strongly which was influenced by climate change, ANI reported.

Besides the heatwaves, costly and deadly wildfires, droughts and extreme weather also affected the people across the globe, ANI reported citing CBS News.

November 22-October 23 was warm but not extreme for the Twin Cities (1.4°F above average), Minnesota (1.3°F above average) or the US as a whole (1.1°F above average).

The Gulf Coast turned out to be the hottest in the US with Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Florida ranking first for their hottest November 2022 through October 2023 period.

What does the Climate Central report say?

According to the Climate Central report, the only two countries around the world that were below average included Lesotho and Iceland while the hottest international spots were Europe and North Africa. Some countries also ran over 3°F above average, ANI reported.

Weather attribution analysis reveals that during the 12-month span, 5.7 billion people were exposed to at least 30 days of above-average temperatures made at least three times more likely by the influence of climate change, or level-three on Climate Central's Climate Shift Index.

That exposure included nearly every resident of Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, and every Caribbean and Central American nation.

In India, 1.2 billion residents -- 86 per cent of the population -- experienced Climate Shift Index level-three temperatures on 30 or more days. In China, that figure was 513 million residents -- 35 per cent of the population; and in the United States, 88 million -- 26 per cent of the population - experienced at least 30 days of temperatures made at least three times more likely by climate change.

