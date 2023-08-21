Two-way communication between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3's lander module established

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said a two-way communication has been established between the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and the Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Module.

"‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM," the national space agency said in a post on 'X'. The MOX (Mission Operations Complex) is located at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

ISRO releases fresh images of Chandrayaan-3 lander scouting

Earlier in the day, ISRO released the images of the Vikram lander scouting for a landing site on the Moon. The images were taken by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), which helps the lander to identify safe landing areas without boulders or deep trenches.

The LHDAC images show a variety of terrain, including craters, mountains, and plains. The lander will use these images to select a safe landing site that is also scientifically interesting.

Chandrayaan-3 to land on the south pole on August 23

The Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the south pole of the Moon on August 23 at around 6:04 pm (Indian time). The mission will be the first to land on the Moon's south pole, which is a region that has not been explored as extensively as other parts of the Moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a major milestone for the ISRO and for India's space program. If successful, the mission will help scientists to learn more about the Moon's south pole and its potential for resources.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a challenging one, but the ISRO is confident that it will be successful. The mission is a testament to the ISRO's growing capabilities and its commitment to space exploration.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander and rover was launched in 2019. The lander with a rover in its belly crashed into the Moon's surface, failing in its mission to achieve a soft-landing. ISRO said in 2019 that due to the precise launch and orbital manoeuvres, the mission life of the orbiter is increased to seven years.

