Chandrayaan-3: Lander Module set to touch down on Moon on August 23 at 06.04 pm

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday informed that the Chandrayaan-3 will now land on the moon surface at 06.04 pm in the evening of August 3 and not 5.45.

"Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity! Let’s continue experiencing the journey together..." read the post from ISRO on X (formerly known as Twitter).

ISRO said it successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM), further bringing it nearer to the moon. The national space agency on Sunday asserted that the Lander Module (LM) of the spacecraft would now undergo internal checks. The ambitious moon mission will touch down on the lunar surface on August 23 evening, it said.

Lander Module to undergo internal checks

“The second and final deboosting (slowing down) operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km. The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site. The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 Hrs IST,” ISRO said in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

"Prepare for landing! The final deboosting operation of Chandrayaan 3 successfully reduces the Lander Module orbit to 25 km x 134 km. Countdown begins as the destination moon draws just within reach," said MoS Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on X (formerly known as Twitter)

