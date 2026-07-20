James Webb Telescope solves Black Hole mystery: Scientists discover how supermassive black holes feed

New Delhi:

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has just given astronomers a huge piece of the puzzle about one of the universe’s toughest mysteries: ‘How do supermassive black holes keep getting bigger for billions of years?’ Thanks to its powerful infrared eyes, JWST took a look at the heart of a nearby galaxy and found evidence that black holes don’t just gobble up gas and call it a day—they actually recycle the gas around them, feeding themselves over and over. This could help explain how some of the universe’s giants grew so massive less than a billion years after the Big Bang.

Why are supermassive Black Holes so mysterious?

Nearly every big galaxy, even our own Milky Way, sports a supermassive black hole at its core. We are talking about objects with millions or even billions of times the Sun’s mass. Some black holes just sit there quietly, but others chow down on vast clouds of gas and dust—and when they do, they light up as Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN), some of the brightest regions in the universe.

Still, there’s been a big mystery about how these cosmic monsters get so large so fast.

According to most theories, there just has not been enough time since the Big Bang for black holes to reach these sizes, but observations keep proving otherwise.

JWST spots a cosmic recycling loop

Astronomers have long thought that as black holes feed, they spit out incredible amounts of energy—enough to blast away the gas they need to keep growing. But JWST turned up something new. It looks like the gas that gets pushed away does not vanish forever.

Instead, it cools down over time and forms long, thin filaments stretching across thousands of light-years, then drifts back toward the center of the galaxy, right where the black hole waits to eat again.

It’s a repeating cycle:

The black hole eats gas.

Energy blasts the gas outward.

The gas cools, turning into spaghetti-like filaments.

These filaments fall back in toward the black hole.

The feeding frenzy picks up again.

Researchers actually call this the “feasting and fasting” cycle.

Scientists saw the process in action close to home

To nail down what is happening, JWST zoomed in on NGC 4696, a galaxy about 145 million light-years away in the Centaurus Cluster. Hubble already spotted a weird hook-shaped gas cloud near its central black hole, but JWST’s sharper view painted a much clearer picture:

A massive gas structure almost 800 light-years across.

Gas screaming around at 600 kilometers per second.

A huge filament hooked right into the black hole’s feeding zone.

What JWST saw lines up almost exactly with what computer simulations predicted for recycled gas.

Why does it matter for Earth and the scientists?

Astronomy’s been stuck on the same problem for years: how did the universe’s biggest black holes balloon to their monster sizes when everything was still so new? Some were already around less than a billion years after the Big Bang, way sooner than traditional models allowed.

Now astronomers have a clue. If these black holes can recycle and refuel instead of running out of gas, it explains how they got so big so fast.

The Missing Link between giant gas filaments and the disks of matter

Researchers say JWST has finally caught what was missing: the link between those giant gas filaments and the disks of matter that feed supermassive black holes. Julie Hlavacek-Larrondo, leading the work out of Université de Montréal, put it simply—black holes are “cosmic recyclers,” turning surrounding gas into fuel again and again.

This find also shows off what makes the James Webb Space Telescope so special. Its infrared vision lets scientists finally see structures and processes that were totally hidden from older telescopes.