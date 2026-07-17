ISRO's upcoming space mission: Gaganyaan, Earth observation satellites and moon exploration

New Delhi:

ISRO has been on a roll lately, hitting big milestones one after another. Now, the agency’s getting ready for an even busier phase, with a packed schedule of satellite launches, human spaceflight tests, and deep-space missions lined up for the next few years.

Sure, most launch dates are still up in the air — ISRO likes to keep things official only after double-checking all the tech. But a few missions have already made it to the final phases of preparation.

EOS-05 or GISAT-1A

Expected to fly no earlier than July 2026, this Earth observation satellite will ride a GSLV Mk II rocket from Sriharikota. What sets EOS-05 apart is its ability to provide near real-time images of the Indian subcontinent from geostationary orbit. That means faster updates during cyclones, floods, or other disasters. It’s also meant to help out with things like managing agriculture, forests, and even keeping an eye on borders.

Gaganyaan G1

Gaganyaan G1 has been built for the third quarter of 2026; this mission is a big deal: it’s India’s first uncrewed test flight under the human spaceflight programme. The main goals are to test the crew module, check all the life support systems, make sure astronaut safety gear really works, and practice recovery operations after splashdown. If all goes well, this flight clears the path for Indian astronauts blasting off in the near future.

Gaganyaan G2

Not long after, ISRO plans to send up Gaganyaan G2 late in 2026. This time, a humanoid robot named Vyommitra will be on board. Vyommitra’s job is to keep an eye on systems, act like a stand-in astronaut, and help engineers check tech before actual crew members head to space.

GSAT-32

On the communications front, GSAT-32 is coming up too. This satellite will give a much-needed boost to India’s telecom network — better broadband, improved services in hard-to-reach areas, and stronger digital infrastructure all over.

Cartosat-3B

There is also Cartosat-3B in the works, a next-gen satellite for pumping out high-res images. Uses for this one? Think defence surveillance, city planning, infrastructure monitoring, agriculture, and disaster response. Basically, it’s built to deliver detailed mapping for just about any use you can imagine.

Chandrayaan-4

Looking even further ahead, ISRO has its sights set on some ambitious targets. Chandrayaan-4 is meant to be India’s first mission to bring back samples from the Moon. The agency is also planning a Venus orbiter mission to study the planet’s atmosphere and geology. And there’s LUPEX (Chandrayaan-5), a collaboration with Japan, which aims to search for water ice and resources at the Moon’s south pole.

Final launch dates for most of these missions are still not locked in, and ISRO will not commit until they have ticked every technical box and completed all reviews.

Honestly, India’s space story is reaching a whole new level. With complex projects like Gaganyaan, high-tech imaging satellites, better communications, and these bold missions to the Moon and Venus, ISRO’s not just catching up; it’s making moves to stand alongside the world’s top space agencies. These upcoming launches push India forward – not just in science and exploration, but in security, disaster management, and creating new opportunities for the country’s fast-growing space industry.