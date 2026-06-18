Monsoon worries grow as India faces rainfall deficit: What’s the reason?

New Delhi:

The southwest monsoon is reportedly struggling to gain speed, raising concerns for farmers as well as water supplies across the country. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, India has recorded around 42 per cent less rainfall between June 4 and June 18 (2026).

Rainfall much below normal in India: Reason

As reported by India Today, during June 2026, India received 42.1 mm of rainfall, which is reportedly low when compared to the normal 72.2 mm. This shortfall has surfaced just weeks after the monsoon reportedly arrived in the country, and this has sparked concerns related to agriculture and reservoir levels.

Several parts of the country – majorly central, eastern and southern – have received much less rain than usual. In some districts, rainfall has been reportedly low: almost 20 per cent to 90 per cent, which is below normal levels.

However, reports have stated that some areas in northwest India and the western Himalayan region have received excessive rainfall during the stated period.

Why is the monsoon weak in India?

Weather experts have stated that monsoon circulation remains weak, and satellite images have shown that most rain-bearing clouds are staying over northern India and the western Himalayas due to active western disturbances, which were reported earlier.

At the same time, states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are witnessing limited cloud activity. The Arabian Sea, which is considered a branch of the monsoon, remains weak, while the Bay of Bengal, on the other hand, is only producing scattered thunderstorms in the Eastern and Northeastern regions of the country.

Maharashtra among worst affected

The high impact of the rainfall shortage is certainly visible in several states of India. Maharashtra has been reported to be witnessing significant rainfall deficiency, while Mumbai is experiencing one of its driest Junes, which has been witnessed in more than a decade.

In some areas, authorities have started imposing water restrictions. Farmers in Vidarbha and parts of Madhya Pradesh are also waiting for adequate rainfall to begin sowing activities.

Can the monsoon be recovered?

As per the meteorologists, the monsoon this year could still be improved if a strong low-pressure system develops over the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea. This kind of system could help in bringing back the moisture deep into the country and further help in the reduction of the rainfall deficit.

However, the current weather patterns do not indicate a major revival in the immediate future, as per the reports.

What is happening next?

The next few weeks are said to be crucial for the monsoon season. If rain does not get better, then the shortfall could continue into late June (2026), which will increase the pressure on agriculture, reservoirs and drinking water supplies across the nation.

Experts are said to be monitoring the weather developments closely, as acres and acres of agricultural land and farmers are depending largely on the rain and strong monsoon for their crops and livelihoods.