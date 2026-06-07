Massive Sun explosion set to hit Earth tomorrow; auroras may be visible in parts of India

New Delhi:

A powerful solar eruption is heading towards Earth after the Sun unleashed one of its strongest outbursts of the year, prompting space weather agencies to issue alerts for a significant geomagnetic storm expected on Monday (June 8).

In light of this threat, meteorologists have issued a warning for a strong 'G3' category geomagnetic storm. The most unique effect of this eruption will be visible in the sky; scientists predict that the storm could produce colorful celestial lights—auroras—over the mountainous regions of North India, as well as across Europe and Australia.

What is this extremely dense and intense solar 'filament'?

The eruption originated from a highly active region on the Sun known as Active Region 4461, which produced an M1.8-class solar flare on June 6. Solar flares are intense bursts of radiation caused by the sudden release of magnetic energy from the Sun's surface. This particular flare was accompanied by a dense, fast-moving magnetic filament and a coronal mass ejection (CME) directed towards Earth.

The magnetised cloud is travelling through space at an estimated speed of 1,400 kilometres per second and is expected to reach Earth on Monday. In response, forecasters have issued a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm watch, warning that the storm could intensify further depending on how the solar material interacts with Earth's magnetic field.

Will Earth's protective shield be compromised?

Scientists say the storm's impact will largely depend on the orientation of its magnetic field. If the CME's magnetic field points southward, it could temporarily weaken Earth's magnetosphere, allowing charged solar particles to penetrate deeper into the atmosphere. This interaction is what produces the colourful auroras, or Northern and Southern Lights, visible in the night sky.

Experts have also warned of the possibility of a "cannibal CME" scenario. Earlier, weaker solar eruptions released from another active region, Active Region 4455, are still moving through space. If the newly launched, faster CME overtakes and absorbs these slower-moving clouds, it could become even more powerful before reaching Earth.

While the storm is not expected to pose a direct threat to people on the ground, strong geomagnetic disturbances can occasionally affect satellite operations, GPS navigation, radio communications and power systems. Space weather agencies are closely monitoring the event and are expected to provide more precise forecasts as the solar storm approaches Earth.

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