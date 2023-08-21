ISRO releases fresh images of Chandrayaan-3 lander scouting for landing site

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO The Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released images on Monday of the Vikram lander scouting for a landing site on the Moon. The images were taken by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), which helps the lander to identify safe landing areas without boulders or deep trenches.

"Here are the images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed at SAC/ISRO," the space agency said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the south pole of the Moon on August 23 at around 6:04pm (Indian time). The mission will be the first to land on the Moon's south pole, which is a region that has not been explored as extensively as other parts of the Moon.

The LHDAC images show a variety of terrain, including craters, mountains, and plains. The lander will use these images to select a safe landing site that is also scientifically interesting.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a major milestone for the ISRO and for India's space program. If successful, the mission will help scientists to learn more about the Moon's south pole and its potential for resources.

Here are some additional details about the Chandrayaan-3 mission:

The mission consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover.

The orbiter will study the Moon's surface and atmosphere.

The lander will touch down on the Moon's surface and deploy the rover.

The rover will explore the Moon's surface for up to 14 days.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a challenging one, but the ISRO is confident that it will be successful. The mission is a testament to the ISRO's growing capabilities and its commitment to space exploration.

