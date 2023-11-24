Caste, religious politics not healthy sign for democracy: Sachin Pilot on PM Modi's Gujjar community remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has said that efforts should be made to bring everyone together. I think caste politics or religious politics is not a healthy sign for a democracy, while responding to PM Modi's remark on him and Gujjar community.

"Eight crore people live in Rajasthan. When government is formed, there is support of everyone - be it the farmers, youth, forward or the backward. Efforts should be made to bring everyone together," he said.

"I think caste politics or religious politics is not a healthy sign for a democracy. We should set an example for the next generation...But whenever BJP feels that they are stumbling and they are not going to get majority and they will lose, they say things like this to create distractions. But public understands everything... I am satisfied that we will get good results on 3rd December...," Pilot added.

"I believe that democracy has become mature in India and voters have become aware...The public has become so aware that now everybody trusts their judgement. Tomorrow, voting will take place in Rajasthan. This election is very important and interesting...People like the way Congress works and after numerous efforts by BJP, their election campaign didn't work out well," the Congress leader said.

"If one strives to be a 'laadla' it should be of the public. It doesn't require any other minister to be a 'laadla', it's all about sacrifice, service and building relations with the public...A lot has been said and a lot has been alleged but I tried not to lose my patience and always tried to use decent language in front of the public...Nobody needs to be concerned about me, my party and the public will take care of me...," Pilot mentioned.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Rajsamand, PM Modi said, "A Gurjar's son struggles to make his place in politics, gives his life to the party and after coming to power, the royal family removes him like a fly in milk."

"They did the same with late Rajesh Pilot and are doing the same with his son," said PM Modi while hinting how Sachin Pilot was sidelined in the party after the rift with Ashok Gehlot.

Speaking about upcoming polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "There is an undercurrent for Congress Rajasthan. I can feel that in the whole state, there is a wave of Congress. Villages that were previously supporting the BJP are now supporting Congress due to our schemes and policies...Many candidates will win in this (undercurrent), for whom there were feelings that they were not winning. If there is an undercurrent, we will form the government."

ALSO READ | 'We have to reach out...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat appeals Hindus worldwide to connect with each other

ALSO READ | Rajasthan will see change in such a way that history will be created, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat