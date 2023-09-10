Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan, IMD forecasts more downpour for next two to three days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Heavy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan including Dholpur and Banswara on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dholpur received a maximum of 23 cm of rainfall. This was followed by Banswara where 15 cm of rain occurred from Saturday till this morning.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at some places in Dholpur and Banswara districts in the last 24 hours. A maximum rainfall of 23 cm has been recorded in Dholpur. Apart from this, light to moderate rain has been recorded in several parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions,” the Met department said.

Ground beneath the railway tracks caved in

Several trains were diverted after the ground beneath the railway tracks caved in due to heavy rains in Dholpur. Moreover, two trains were also cancelled, said railway officials of the Jhansi division.

Radheshyam Sharma, director of the weather office's Jaipur centre on Sunday informed that due to the effect of a circulation system forming over Madhya Pradesh and surrounding eastern Rajasthan, rains are likely to continue in some parts of the state for the next two to three days.

Sharma said that rainfall would continue in some parts of Bharatpur, Kota and Jaipur divisions on Monday, adding that there is a possibility of rain at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan on September 12 and 13.

