Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; Check IMD's prediction

Delhi and NCR region witnessed sporadic rain since Saturday evening, with persistent clouds leading to light to moderate spells of rainfall in the next two to three hours, according to India Meteorological Department.

“Delhi Radar shows persistence of clouds over Delhi and NCR region leading to the possibility of continuation of light to moderate spell of rainfall for another 2-3 hours at a few places over Delhi and NCR,” IMD tweeted.

The rain brought relief from the heat as the maximum temperature settled two notches below normal at 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday evening.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the IMD.

The Met predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The IMD has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan, where the G20 Summit began on Saturday, to provide specialised and real-time weather forecast

G20 in New Delhi

The 18th edition of the G20 Summit is underway in the national capital. The first day of the Summit was successfully completed yesterday in which top world leaders participated and the New Delhi declaration was adopted. President Droupadi Murmu hosted a gala dinner last evening.

The second day of the Summit will start at 10.30 am today.

