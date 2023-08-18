Rajasthan: Police constable rapes woman in Dausa, cops let him go

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A police constable was thrashed by locals for allegedly raping a woman in Rajasthan’s Dausa, after which he was let go by the cops, officials said on Friday (August 18).

The constable was identified as Mahesh Kumar Gurjar who was let go by the police personnel from the local police station after they took him for a medical examination, they added.

The constable is on a run since then.

Gurjar and the station house officer (SHO) of Baswa police station were suspended on Thursday after a married woman filed a complaint at the police station, officials said.

"Constable Mahesh Kumar Gurjar went to the house of the 30-year-old woman when she was alone on Tuesday night and allegedly raped her. When she raised an alarm, the woman's neighbours caught him. Meanwhile, her family members also came back and thrashed him," Circle Officer (CO) Bandikui Ishwar Singh said.

Gurjar was tied to a cot, he said.

“After receiving information about the incident, a team from Baswa police station reached the spot and took Gurjar for a medical examination. Later, they let him go,” Singh added.

The matter came to the fore after the woman’s complaint, after which the SHO of Baswa police station was suspended for not informing the senior officials about the incident on Tuesday itself.

“Gurjar, who was posted at a different police station, was also suspended. The accused constable is on the run and efforts are being made to nab him,” Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)

