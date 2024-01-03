NIA arrests key suspect in Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder after raids at over 30 locations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Rajasthan: A key suspect in the murder case of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Ashok Kumar, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Search parties also recovered several arms and ammunition from Kumar's premises.

His questioning exposed his suspicious role in the case and also revealed his association with the notorious gangster Rohit Godara, an accused in the case, who had allegedly motivated the two shooters to kill Gogamedi, President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

The NIA arrested key suspect during extensive raids across Haryana and Rajasthan. So far, at least nine suspects have been arrested in the sensational murder case.

Gogamedi, along with one other person, was killed and two persons were injured while one succumbed to injuries later, in the chilling daylight shootout that took place at the former’s Shyam Nagar residence in Jaipur on December 5, 2023.

The case, originally registered by the Rajasthan Police, was taken over by the NIA on December 11, 2023, and re-registered as RC-02/2023/NIA/JPR.

As part of its ongoing investigations, the NIA on Wednesday raided a total of 31 locations, including the houses of the accused persons and several suspects, in Rajasthan and the neighbouring state of Haryana.

ALSO READ | Delhi LG grants permission for CBI probe in alleged Rs 223 crore corruption in AAP govt