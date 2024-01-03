Delhi LG grants permission for CBI probe in alleged Rs 223 crore corruption in AAP govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and LG VK Saxena

Delhi LG VK Saxena granted permission for investigation by CBI in the alleged corruption case of Rs 223 crores in Delhi government's Department of Forests and Wildlife, against two officials.

The Delhi LG also gave the nod to ACB and GNCTD to go ahead with a probe against two senior women health officials of a Delhi government-run hospital in an alleged bribery case.

Kejriwal skips ED summons

Meanwhile in another corruption-related matter, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped for the third time the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate. The BJP accused Kejriwal of not having faith in the country's administrative and judicial system after the AAP leader skipped a third ED summons in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh -- like Kejriwal -- also used to call ED notices wrong but had to appear before the agency. Today, despite efforts, let alone getting bail, they are getting reprimanded in every court, said Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi unit chief.

"The way Kejriwal is avoiding the ED summons clearly shows that he does not have faith in the administrative and judicial system of the country and, after that, the question arises whether he has any moral ground left to remain the chief minister," he alleged.

Kejriwal earlier skipped the ED's summonses for November 2 and December 21, calling those "illegal" and "politically motivated". On Wednesday, he sent a written reply to the agency, calling the notice illegal.