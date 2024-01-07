Rajasthan: Internet services to remain suspended in many districts today | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Internet services suspended: Internet services will remain suspended in several districts of the state on Sunday (January 7) due to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) examination. The order regarding this was issued on Saturday.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct its common eligibility tests for posts of assistant professor, librarian and others on January 7.

Internet to be suspended from 10 am to 3 pm

As per the letter issued by the Regional Commissioner Bhawar Lal Meena, internet services will be temporarily suspended in the Kota and Jodhpur divisions of Rajasthan today, i.e., Sunday (January 7) from 10 am to 3 pm to maintain law and order and public security. If anyone violates these orders, legal action will be taken against them.

Decision taken to stop paper leak

The decision to suspend the internet has been taken in the wake of a series of paper leaks and controversies surrounding various government examinations during the previous Ashok Gehlot administration in the state.

Police Commissioner Jodhpur has issued a letter stating that a request has been made to impose a complete internet ban in the jurisdiction of the Jodhpur Commissionerate to ensure impartial, clean, and vigilant conduct of the examination.

The letter further states that due to the possibilities of maintaining the confidentiality of the examination, the use of inappropriate means by copying gangs, and the likelihood of deception, a request has been made to suspend internet services in the Jodhpur Commissionerate area.

