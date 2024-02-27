Rajasthan: ICU patient raped by nursing assistant in Alwar's private hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Rajasthan crime: A 24-year-old woman, admitted to the ICU of a private hospital, was allegedly raped by a nursing assistant in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Tuesday, the police said. The victim woman was admitted to the hospital due to a lung infection and was undergoing treatment in the ICU, Shivaji Park Station House Officer (SHO) Rajpal Singh said. The accused was identified as Chirag Yadav who allegedly raped the woman at around 4 am, he said.

What did the police say?

The rape survivor alleged that Yadav administered her an injection when she raised an alarm, after which she fell unconscious, the police official added.

The woman gained consciousness after her husband rang up on her mobile after which she narrated the ordeal to her family, Singh said.

"We have detained the accused and he is being interrogated. We have also examined CCTV footage in which he is seen going to the bed and covering it with curtains," he said.

An FIR has been lodged and a probe is underway, the SHO said.

Rape survivor shot at in Rajasthan

In another incident earlier, a 25-year-old rape survivor was seriously injured after she was shot at and attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a man who allegedly raped her, and his two accomplices in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district. The woman is undergoing treatment at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur along with his brother who was also injured in the attack. Three accused – Rajendra Yadav, Mahipal Gujral and Rahul Gujral – have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

