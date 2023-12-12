Follow us on Image Source : FILE BJP announces Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa as Deputy CMs in Rajasthan

Rajasthan: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced Diya Singh and Prem Chand Bairwa as the two deputy CMs in Rajatshan today. BJP held a meeting with the newly elected MLAs in the state. Prem Chand Bairwa is the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan. Bairwa won the seat in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a margin of 35,743 votes.

The central observers included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Vice President Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde along with Union Minister Pralahd Joshi, who was the party's election in-charge for Rajasthan.

However, when asked about the probable candidates for the chief minister's post, party leaders maintained the decision of the high command will be acceptable to all.

The BJP won 115 seats out of the 199 that went to polls. Polling was postponed in one constituency due to the death of a candidate.

