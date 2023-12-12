Breaking: Bhajanlal Sharma, first time MLA, to be Rajasthan's next Chief Minister as BJP ends suspense

Follow us on Image Source : X Bhajanlal Sharma, first time MLA, to be Rajasthan's next Chief Minister as BJP ends suspense

Nine days after the thumping victory in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday ended the suspense and named Bhajanlal Sharma as the new Chief Minister of the desert state. UPDATES

The name was decided at the meeting that took place at the party's state headquarters in the presence of BJP central observer Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and two co-observers -- national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw were said to be among the frontrunners for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, one of three states that the BJP won in the recent elections. However, as the day unfolded names like Kailash Chaudhary, Diya Kumari, Anita Bhadel were also doing the rounds.

More to follow.