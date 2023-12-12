Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma? All you need to know about Rajasthan's next CM

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan CM: In a surprise move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He is an MLA from Sanganer. Sharma's name was announced by senior party leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

56-year-old Sharma won the Sanganer constituency in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Pushpendra Bhardwaj with a margin of 48,081 votes. Sharma also served as the Rajasthan General Secretary for the Bharatiya Janata Party four times.