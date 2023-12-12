Tuesday, December 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma? All you need to know about Rajasthan's next CM

Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma? All you need to know about Rajasthan's next CM

56-year-old Sharma won the Sanganer constituency in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Pushpendra Bhardwaj with a margin of 48,081 votes.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Jaipur Updated on: December 12, 2023 16:39 IST
Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan CM: In a surprise move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He is an MLA from Sanganer.  Sharma's name was announced by senior party leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

56-year-old Sharma won the Sanganer constituency in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Pushpendra Bhardwaj with a margin of 48,081 votes. Sharma also served as the Rajasthan General Secretary for the Bharatiya Janata Party four times. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Bhajan News

Latest News