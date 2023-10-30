FEMA case: Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan CM, appears before Enforcement Directorate

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged foreign exchange rule violations. Gehlot arrived at the ED's headquarters in Delhi at approximately 11:30 am.

The ED had issued summons to Vaibhav Gehlot, offering him the choice to depose at either the ED's Jaipur or Delhi offices. These summonses are directly associated with the recent ED raids conducted against the Rajasthan-based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., and individuals including Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma, and others.

During searches performed last month, the ED seized ₹1.2 crore in cash. The investigations indicate that the Triton group received investments from a Mauritius entity during the 2007-2008 period.

The ED is expected to interrogate Vaibhav Gehlot regarding his alleged connections with Rattan Kant Sharma.

In response to the allegations against his son, Ashok Gehlot has defended Vaibhav, emphasizing that he is not involved in foreign exchange dealings. He stated, "Vaibhav Gehlot only has a taxi company. Rattan (Kant Sharma) was a partner, but they work separately now."

The Rajasthan Chief Minister criticized central agencies for what he sees as their diminishing credibility, which he attributes to alleged misuse by the BJP-led central government. He expressed concern over the situation, stating, "Central agencies have no credibility now. It is a worrying situation. This is not about my son or the state Congress president. Aatank macha rakha hai desh mein (they have spread terror in the country)."

Gehlot further chastised the central agencies for issuing short notice summons, characterizing it as unacceptable.

Also read | Rajasthan: 7 dead, 2 injured after road accident takes place in Hanumangarh