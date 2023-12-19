Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's vehicle meets with minor accident, no injuries reported

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and his deputy Diya Kumari during the swearing-in ceremony in Jaipur (File photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's vehicle met with a minor accident on Tuesday after his car got stuck in a sewer. The incident occurred when the Chief Minister was en route to Girraj Daan Valley temple located in Govardhan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. However, the chief minister is safe.

According to reports, CM Bhajan Lal's car met with an accident near Lota in Poonchari when one of the wheels of the CM's car went into the drain. One of the officials has received minor injuries.

Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister on December 15. Earlier today, Sharma visited his hometown Bharatpur for the first time after taking oath of the post.

During the visit, Sharma stopped at a tea stall in Manpur's Pepalki village, where he made and sipped tea. He also talked to the tea stall vendor Munshi Lal Gurjar and gave him financial assistance. He was welcomed by several people on his way to Bharatpur.

Meanwhile, talks about formation of the new government's Cabinet have started. The first session of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly will begin on Wednesday. Newly elected MLAs will be administered oath by Protem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf.

Reported by Mohan Shyam Sharma

With inputs from PTI

