When Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal stopped his convoy and made tea on highway | VIDEO

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was on a visit to Bharatpur on Tuesday. He was on the way when he stopped his convoy at a tea shop and then made tea. The BJP named Bhajanlal Sharma as its surprise pick for the CM post on December 12. Sharma, who is from Bharatpur district, won the Sanganer constituency of Jaipur with a margin of 48,081 votes.

The shopkeeper at the shop where CM Bhajan Lal prepared and drank tea has also expressed his happiness. "He came and asked for tea in a kulhad. He is a very down-to-earth person. Just like Lord Ram himself had come to Shabari's hut, in the same way, the Chief Minister himself has also come to our shop today. He stayed in my shop for 15-20 minutes."

A few days ago, Union Minister Smriti Irani also was seen making tea for party workers at a BJP worker's residence in the Bastar district in Chhattisgarh during election campaign. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also tried her hand in making tea ar stalls in Darjeeling.