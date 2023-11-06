Rajasthan: Four killed, over 30 injured after bus falls on railway track in Dausa | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A bus fell on a railway track near Dausa Collectorate Circle in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan accident: In a tragic incident, four people were killed and at least 34 others sustained injuries after a bus carrying over 70 passengers lost control and fell on a railway track near Dausa Collectorate Circle. According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday night and all the injured were admitted to the Dausa district hospital.

"The bus going from Haridwar to Jaipur overturned 30 feet below the culvert near the collectorate intersection Dausa. There were around 70, 80 people in the bus," police said.

"Due to critical conditions, nine passengers were referred to Jaipur. Four passengers died, two women and two men were among the dead. The bodies of the deceased are kept in the mortuary of Dausa District Hospital," police added.

Senior officials took stock of situation

After getting information about the incident, Dosa District Collector Qamar Chaudhary, ADM Rajkumar Kaswa, and Sub-Divisional Officer Sanjay Gora rushed to the site of the mishap and also visited the Dosa District Hospital and inquired about the well-being of the injured. The accident also had an impact on railway operations for a while, as train services were suspended for several hours.

Speaking to the media, District Collector Qamar Chaudhary said that the train going from Jaipur to Delhi has been stopped for some time the bus has been taken away from the track with the help of a crane and the track has been made smooth. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, he added.

