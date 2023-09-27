Rajasthan Assembly Election: BJP holds crucial meeting in Jaipur, candidate list tops agenda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a significant meeting where discussions on the strategy for the upcoming state elections are taking center stage. This gathering includes prominent BJP leaders from the state who are providing valuable feedback and insights. The meeting is also focused on assessing the prevailing political atmosphere following the "Parivartan Yatra", a series of political rallies and events organised by the party in the state. Additionally, the agenda includes outlining the schedule for upcoming party programs.

Among the key topics under deliberation is the formulation of BJP's initial candidate list, and the timing for the announcement of candidates' names is being discussed. The meeting also explores the potential candidates among the party's parliamentarians and further refines the election strategy.

Post the core committee discussions, the meeting will delve into the election management, which is a crucial aspect of the electoral process. The meeting is graced by the presence of eminent BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh.

Prominent state leaders, including Vasundhara Raje, Rajendra Rathore, Satish Poonia, Arun Singh, Vijaya Rahatkar, Sah-Prabhari Nitin Patel, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, are actively participating in the discussions.

The BJP meeting holds immense significance as it charts the course for the party's electoral endeavors in the state, with preparations in full swing for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Also read | Rajasthan: BJP woos Jats as Jyoti Mirdha shares stage with PM Modi, sends message to Hanuman Beniwal

Also read | 'State that witnesses throat-slitting incidents will never attract investments': PM Modi in Rajasthan