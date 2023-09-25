'State that witnesses throat-slitting incidents will never attract investments': PM Modi in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PM Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government at a public gathering in poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday. Modi asked how can the state attract investments after the recent incidents of throat-slitting and corruption. He was speaking at a rally to mark the end of the 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatras' that had been taken out in poll-bound state.

Here is what PM Modi said at Jaipur rally

"Congress deserves zero marks for the government it ran in Rajasthan for five years," said PM Modi in Jaipur. "We gave a guarantee of stringent action against corruption. Today, everyone can see the action taken against those involved in corruption," asserted PM Modi in Parivartan Sankalp Yatras rally. Speaking on incidents of paper leaks, he said, "Incidents of paper leak have brought shame to Rajasthan. Congress government is protecting the paper-leak mafia. I assure you that the BJP government will take stringent action against the paper-leak mafia." PM Modi further said, "People in Rajasthan decided to replace the Congress government with BJP." "People of Rajasthan have made up their minds to become free from misgovernance and corruption of Congress government," said PM Modi at Jaipur public gathering. Attacking the Gehlot government on law and order situation, he said, "We gave a guarantee of stringent action against corruption. Today, everyone can see the action taken against those involved in corruption." "Congress could have brought the women's reservation 30 years ago but they never wanted women to get the reservation. Congress and 'Ghamandiya' alliance partners are against women's reservation," cited the PM. "Who brought the Women's Reservation Bill? Your answer is wrong, it wasn’t me, it is the power of your vote which has made this possible," PM Modi at the rally. "'Ghamandia gathbandhan' (referring to I.N.D.I.A bloc) decided to insult Sanatan Dharma, people will uproot them for their deeds," he attacked the Opposition alliance. PM Modi hailed the Chandrayaan-3 success at the rally asserting that it was people's votes that empowered the government to pass the historical Women's Reservation Bill.

Parivartan Sankalp Yatras

The 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' was launched by the BJP earlier this month in Jaipur. The BJP's four 'parivartan yatras' covered all the 200 Assembly constituencies in the state and covered over 9,000 km, thus reaching out to over 1 crore people in the state, with the BJP eyeing the state Assembly polls.

The first yatra was flagged off by party president JP Nadda from Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur on September 2, and the second by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur on September 3. Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight.

ALSO READ | Congress, 'Ghamandiya' alliance partners are against women's reservation: PM Modi at Jaipur rally

ALSO READ | PM Modi unveils Deendayal Upadhyaya's 72-feet statue opposite BJP’s Delhi headquarters