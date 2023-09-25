PM Modi to unveil Deendayal Upadhyaya's 72-feet statue opposite BJP’s Delhi headquarter today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will unveil a 72-feet brass statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya near BJP's headquarters in the national capital on his birth anniversary. According to reports, a statue of Upadhyaya, who was the co-founder of BJP’s predecessor Bharatiya Jana Sangh will be erected in a park which is located opposite BJP headquarters. Earlier today, he paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Upadhyaya, who is a principal ideological inspiration for the ruling BJP, will be seen in his quintessential attire which includes a kurta, dhoti and a sleeveless jacket.

Modi offered floral tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya

According to reports, the Prime Minister will unveil the statue at 7 pm today. Modi also offered floral tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya at Dhankya village in Jaipur district where the RSS ideologue spent his childhood days. After this programme, Modi was scheduled to address a public rally at Dadiya village in Vatika on the outskirts of Jaipur.

While paying tributes, Modi in a post on X said Upadhyaya was dedicated to serving the country for all his life, and his personality and work will always inspire people.

Upadhyaya was a co-founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh

Born in Mathura in 1916, Upadhyaya joined the RSS and was a co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's progenitor.

His philosophy of integral humanism and, especially, antyodaya (uplift of the most downtrodden) have often been cited by Modi as a major influence on his politics and policies. All key BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, paid tributes to him on X.

(with inputs from PTI)

