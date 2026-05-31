Saket Building Collapse: Two MCD engineers suspended, FIR registered as death count rises to six | 10 Points

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday suspended two of its engineers in connection with a building collapse in national capital's Saket area that has claimed six lives. In an order, the MCD said the two engineers - Aman Jain and Sudesh Singh Chouhan - were suspended with immediate effect for failing to perform their duties.
"Sudesh Singh Chouhan, Assistant Engineer (Building Department-II) South Zone, was suspended on the ground of non-exercising of effective supervision and slackness on his part", the order stated. "Aman Jain, Junior Engineer (Building Department-II) South Zone, was "placed under suspension with immediate effect, on the ground of de-reliction of duties and slackness on his part."
Here's everything you need to know about the story in 10 points:
- A five-storey building, which housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, collapsed in the Saidulajab area of Delhi's Saket on Saturday evening, leading to the death of at least six people, while many others were wounded.
- The deceased, the police said, were identified as Ravi (24), Kapil (28), Nalin Ray (23), Alok, Parvati (35) and Ekta (24). Meanwhile, the injured were Kshitij Pratap (25), Neelam Yadav (25), Anuj Dixit (22), Tarun (25), Saika Khan (27), Aastha (26), Aditya Sharma (24) and Vishal (25).
- Following the incident, a massive rescue operation was launched, which also included personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also called a review meeting to analyse the situation.
- Agencies are trying to find out the exact cause of the building collapse, but they have initiated a detailed inquiry to find out if norms were violated while construction of the building.
- The police have also registered a first information report (FIR) at the Mehrauli police station under relevant sections, including culpable homicide.
- "It was seen that an old building had collapsed. Its debris has fallen on a structure," South Delhi DCP Anant Mittal had said. "By creating a green corridor, we have evacuated multiple ambulances from here, and right now the rescue efforts are being done by NDRF, DDMA, Fire and Police, and will continue to do."
- Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday also visited the site and instructed the officials to provide all the necessary assistance to the affected people. She also promised strict action over alleged lapses.
- Gupta also met with the families of the victims and offered condolences to them, while maintaining that ensuring the safety of the people remains the highest priority of her government. "Action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings and the responsible officers," she told reporters.
- Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has questioned the government over the incident and alleged that it is hiding the actual death count. AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also alleged that the state government will pressurise the media to not present the actual facts.
- "The government is not even telling how many people have died. The government is hiding the information. This is not an accident. This is completely a case of collusion between the MCD and the police," Bharadwaj, a former Delhi minister, told news agency PTI.