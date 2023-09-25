Rajasthan Assembly Elections: PM Modi to address 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' in Jaipur today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on the outskirts of Jaipur today (September 25), which will mark the end of 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatras' taken out by the BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan. He will address the 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' at Dadiya village in Jaipur today.

As per the news agency PTI, women in large numbers are expected to participate in the 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' to thank PM Modi for the women's reservation bill. As many as 42 blocks have been set up at the venue of the rally and each block will be commanded by a woman who will oversee the arrangements there.

PM Modi will arrive at the rally in an open jeep.

Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha is being held on Monday, which is also the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay. Bharatiya Jana Sangh is the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Prime Minister will also pay tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary in Dhankya before addressing the public rally.

Centre committed to development of Rajasthan

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said that the Centre is committed to the development of Rajasthan. He said the pledge taken by the BJP workers to change the government in Rajasthan will open the doors of all-round development in the state. "Our government is committed to the development of Rajasthan. The resolve of change taken by our party workers here is going to open the doors of all-round development in the state. To further strengthen this resolution, we will get an opportunity to participate in the 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' in Jaipur," said PM Modi.

Parivartan Sankalp Yatras

The 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' was launched by the BJP earlier this month in Jaipur. The BJP's four 'parivartan yatras' covered all the 200 Assembly constituencies in the state and covered over 9000 km, thus reaching out to over 1 crore people in the state, with the BJP eyeing the state assembly polls.

The first yatra was flagged off by party president JP Nadda from Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur on September 2, and the second by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur on September 3.

The third yatra was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Ramdevra in Jaisalmer on September 4, and the fourth by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari from Gotamedi, Hanumangarh on September 5.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight. In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.

(With agencies input)

